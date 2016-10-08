Hurricane Matthew in Charleston on Saturday

Winds pick up as the eye of Hurricane Matthew, at Category 2 storm, quickly approaches the Charleston Harbor. By Cynthia Roldán
70 dogs rescued from Hurricane Matthew

Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawley's Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.

