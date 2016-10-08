Hurricane Matthew in Charleston on Saturday

Meteorologist John Quagliariello says what weather radars can detect in the eye of a hurricane.
Gov. Nikki Haley speaks Friday morning about Hurricane Matthew, saying that "this is going to hurt."
Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawley's Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley briefs the state Thursday morning on Hurricane Matthew's approach to the coastal United States. The hurricane is tracking toward the Carolinas.
Gov. Haley, staff gives update on Hurricane Matthew, evacuations and closures.
Inmates at Wateree correctional institute are filling sandbags to be distributed around the state in preparation for heavy rains anticipated with hurricane Matthew.
Devine Street Piggly Wiggly owner Harold Miller talks about people stocking up for Hurricane Matthew.
Jason Hurdich, the interpreter for the hard of hearing who are tuning into Hurricane Matthew press conferences with Gov. Nikki Haley.
South Carolina Gov. Haley updates on Hurricane Matthew, evacuations