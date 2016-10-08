Richland, Lexington counties hard hit with power outages, but crews are out, SCE&G says

Thousands are without power in South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew barrels toward landfall Saturday morning.
A total of 437,303 people across South Carolina had their electricity knocked out during the storm, Gov. Nikki Haley said Saturday morning.
South Carolina Electric & Gas reported 212,000 customers were without power system-wide at mid-morning, while public utility Santee Cooper reported transmission outages in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton in the Lowcountry. Additional outages were reported by the utility in the Pee Dee communities of Bennettsville and Chesterfield.
In the Georgetown and Horry County areas, the utility said between 1,000 to 3,000 outages had been reported by midday, but the maintenance crews had been able to keep pace with the outages by restoring power as failures came up, because the brunt of the storm had not reached those areas to prevent linemen from working.
“As Hurricane Matthew moves through South Carolina this morning, more than 200,000 of our customers are without power, mainly in Beaufort, Charleston and Richland Counties,” said Ginny Jones, an SCE&G spokeswoman. “Our crews are staged and ready to respond as soon as the winds subside, but for now our focus is on keeping them safe.
“Our number one priority this morning is safety. We urge customers to stay away from downed power lines and report those. We also ask customers using electric generators to please use them safely and according to the manufacturer’s instructions.”
Storm trackers are expecting the Category 2 hurricane to make landfall sometime this morning near Beaufort, according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division. Residents are urged to stay in their homes and avoid roads that may become impassable from downed trees or flash flooding.
No deaths in South Carolina have been reported early Saturday.
The S.C. Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 95 became impassable overnight, with traffic blocked in both directions in the lower part of the state near Savannah.
Beaufort County seemed was taking the worst of the storm, as more than 50,000 people were reportedly without power as of 6 a.m. Saturday. Outages of more than 1,000 people were reported in 26 counties across the state by the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, including every coastal county and inland to the Columbia area and parts of the Upstate. Thousands of SC Electric & Gas customers were also without power in Charleston and Beaufort counties.
“Hugo was three feet higher than what we had today.”
Bob Bright, National Weather Service meteorologist, on Charleston tidal surge
In Richland County, 6,128 outages were reported for co-op customers as of 8:45 a.m., and 4,286 outages in Lexington County. 27,470 SCE&G customers in Richland and 19,457 in Lexington are without power Saturday morning.
As of 11:30 a.m., 53,855 people in total were without power in Richland and Lexington counties.
69,974 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina have lost power, mostly in the Pee Dee region that has been hit hard by Matthew. The majority of those outages were in Florence and Sumter counties.
“Although we didn’t see the level of impact in the Midlands from Hurricane Matthew as the coastal areas did, there were still a lot of high winds and rain, making perfect conditions for trees and limbs to fall into lines,” Jones, of SCE&G said. “Fortunately, the weather has cleared up in much of the Midlands, so we’re already sending out crews now to assess damages and begin restoring power.”
In Myrtle Beach, 32,684 customers of Santee Cooper were reported to be without power as of 11:30 a.m., and another 37,491 were powerless in North Myrtle Beach.
Repair crews will be unable to head out until wind speeds drop below 35 mph for at least an hour, said Electric Cooperatives spokesman Mark Quinn. The National Weather Service in Columbia reported winds of 46 mph at the Columbia airport at 7 a.m. Saturday, and a high of 59 mph at Shaw Air Force Base.
Rainfall for the Columbia area totaled 2.7 inches since 9 a.m. Friday. The highest rainfall total for the Midlands was reported in Clarendon County at 7.7 inches.
In Charleston, rainfalls ranged between 5 and 10 inches toal, and a wind speed of 52 mph was recorded at the Charleston airport shortly after midnight. A high of 88 mph was recorded at Hilton Head airport.
A tidal gauge on Charleston Harbor reached a high of more than nine feet above the mean measurement.
“That’s the third highest ever recorded,” said meteorologist Bob Bright at the National Weather Service office in Charleston. “(Hurricane) Hugo was three feet higher than what we had today.”
