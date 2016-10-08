Photos: Trees fall, homes damaged in Midlands from Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. A huge tree was blown over onto a mobile home on Congaree Road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. The driveway to this home on Congaree Road is blocked by a tree and a broken power pole.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. Twelve-Mile creek in Lexington was a rushing river with the runoff water upstream.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Columbia firefighters clear Old Eastover road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Power lines hold up a tree blocking Bluff road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. The rain didn't stop some Lexington residents from their normal routine.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. The wet, windblown flag wrapped around the pole in downtown Lexington.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. Gary Lundy holds tight to his umbrella against the winds of the hurricane.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Columbia firefighters clear the westbound lane of Garners Ferry road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Tree removal crews had their hands full along Sumter Highway.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Some roads had standing water.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. These trees block Cabin Creek road.
