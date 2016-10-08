Predators move in when hurricanes move out; don’t get victimized a second time

People affected by Hurricane Matthew should be aware of potential scams that could come in the form of emails, phone calls, text messages and others means, according to a news release from the S.C. Emergency Management Division.
Scams of this kind are often used against people in areas recently affected by natural disasters, the release said.
Keep the following tips in mind when fielding emails, texts and phone calls:
▪ Do not reply to an email, text or pop-up message that asks for personal or financial information.
▪ Do not click on any links in an email or text message, or cut and paste the link into your browser.
▪ Do not call a phone number contained in the email or text.
▪ Verify the validity of the communication by contacting the organization directly, with contact information that you've found in the phone book or by going to the company’s website.
▪ Use antivirus or anti-spyware software and a firewall. Make sure to update them regularly. Phishing emails could contain software that harms your computer or tracks your online activity.
Consumers are encouraged to report scams to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking “report a scam.”
For more information visit scemd.org or follow @SCEMD on Twitter and Facebook.
