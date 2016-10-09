Power still out and roads remain closed across SC on Sunday morning

A row of power lines were damaged along Highway 17 in Surfside as Hurricane Matthew caused major damage to the area.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland county. Tree removal crews had their hands full along Sumter Highway.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland county. The driveway to this home on Congaree road is blocked by a tree and a broken power pole.
Fire is consuming multiple houses in Cherry Grove.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. A huge tree was blown over onto a mobile home on Congaree Road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. The driveway to this home on Congaree Road is blocked by a tree and a broken power pole.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. Twelve-Mile creek in Lexington was a rushing river with the runoff water upstream.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Columbia firefighters clear Old Eastover road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Power lines hold up a tree blocking Bluff road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. The rain didn't stop some Lexington residents from their normal routine.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. The wet, windblown flag wrapped around the pole in downtown Lexington.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. Gary Lundy holds tight to his umbrella against the winds of the hurricane.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Columbia firefighters clear the westbound lane of Garners Ferry road.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. Some roads had standing water.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. These trees block Cabin Creek road.
Hurricane Matthew took out Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
A man heads to his vehicle after checking out Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach, Saturday.
A man braces high winds on Ocean Boulevard as Hurricane Matthew hits Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Jay Evitt, a resident of Garden City, rides his bike through water after checking out the surf on Saturday.
The Palace sign on Ocean Boulevard. in Myrtle Beach was toppled over by high winds during Hurricane Matthew on Saturday.
Hotel signs lay toppled over after high winds from Hurricane Matthew hit Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
A row of power lines were damaged along Highway 17 in Surfside as Hurricane Matthew caused major damage to the area on Saturday.
Sand covered many streets along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Matthew came through on Saturday.
Laura Benthall and her son Tyler walk the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close on Saturday. Hurricane Matthew caused major damage throughout the area.
Laura Benthall and her son Tyler walk the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close, on Saturday. Hurricane Matthew caused major damage throughout the area including tearing away the overlook, pictured right.
Nancy McMillan walks her dog Conway toward the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close on Saturday.
Nancy McMillan walks her dog Conway along the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close on Saturday.
A view from the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close on Saturday. Hurricane Matthew caused major damage throughout the area.
Numerous homes were damaged by falling trees like this one at Jensens community along Highway 17 as Hurricane Matthew came through Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area on Saturday.
A couple tries to take shelter at the Gazebo Inn as Hurricane Matthew bears down on Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
A man watches Ocean Drive from a stairwell at the Gazebo Inn in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Numerous businesses and shopping centers along Highway 17 were damaged by Hurricane Matthew's high winds on Saturday.
Numerous businesses were damaged by Hurricane Matthew's high winds on Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew flooded part of Garden City on Saturday.
Waves pound Garden City as the area begins to flood due to Hurricane Matthew Saturday.
Waves pound Litchfield Beach as Hurricane Matthew bears down on the area Saturday.
Sarah Russell looks out as the water rises near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet Saturday.
Cost Duke, a resident of Litchfield Beach, looks out at the surf as Hurricane Matthew bears down in the area Saturday.
The causeway to Garden City was impassable around 11:20 a.m. due to Hurricane Matthew Saturday.
Debris can be seen throughout Highway 17 in Garden City as Hurricane Matthew gets close Saturday.
A view down Seabreeze drive in Garden City as Hurricane Matthew hits Saturday.
The streets in Garden City begin to flood due to Hurricane Matthew Saturday.
A vehicle makes its way down the causeway from Garden City Saturday as the area begins to flood. The causeway was impassable around 11:20 a.m. due to Hurricane Matthew.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, Saturday. Debris could also be seen throughout the area.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, including Queen Street, Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, including Front and Orange Streets, Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, including Front and Orange Streets on Saturday.
Car stranded along the Battery that got stuck in water overnight. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said a few vehicles got stuck in water, but no drivers were injured.
Curious residents walk along the Battery in Charleston exploring the flooding Hurricane Matthew brought to the Holy City.
A tree lost the fight to Hurricane Matthew at the corner of Cumberland and Meeting streets in Charleston.
Flooding along East and South Battery in Charleston due to Hurricane Matthew.
A wrecked awning from a store in the business district in Charleston, S.C., is seen on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through. Most of the damage in the city was downed trees and street flooding and officials said 100 streets were closed because of high water.
A tree blocks Middle Street as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
People walk down Station 30 with their dog as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Debris flies through the air as a tree blocks Highway 17 across Myrtle Beach State Park on Saturday.
Beach erosion is visible on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Waves bash against the pier at low tide on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Beach erosion is visible on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
A firetruck drives through a flooded street in the hospital district of Charleston, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through. Most of the damage in the city was downed trees and street flooding and officials said 100 streets were closed because of high water.
David Reedy braves the wind and rain on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
An awning is destroyed at the Wild Dunes golf shop on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
Sight seers fights the wind and foam on the beach at Cherry Grove. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
Hilton Head Island town engineer Jennifer Lyle surveys a streetside on the island after Hurricane Matthew swept by Oct. 7 and 8.
The Cherry Grove pier is lashed by waves early Saturday morning. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
A house on 18th Ave North in North Myrtle Beach had roof damage from what is presumed to be a tornado that cut a swath near The Surf Club. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
A possible tornado that cut a swath near The Surf Club narrowly missing the clubhouse. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
Further erosion is visible along the dunes on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jerry McSwain of Charleston, SC holds onto his hat as he walks along the beach on the Isle of Palms on Saturday. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Beach erosion along Garden City Beach as Hurricane Matthew approaches Saturday.
The Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee rises as Hurricane Matthew approaches Saturday.
An emergency management worker paddles through stormwaters at U.S. 278 and Museum Street on Hilton Head Island, outside the Island Tire and Auto and Burger King, on Oct. 8, 2016.
First responders create a convoy for re-entry to Hilton Head Island to make their initial assessments of damage following dangerous Hurricane Matthew, the eyewall of which swept by Oct. 7 and 8, 2016, within 5 to 10 miles.
A firefighter surveys damage caused by Hurricane Matthew near Hilton Head Island Airport on Oct. 8, 2016.
The dock at Palmetto Bay Marina was a tangled mess on Oct. 8, most of it torn away when Hurricane Matthew’s eyewall passed over Hilton Head Island.
A catamaran, left, and a sailboat ended up stranded at the Beaufort County Airport on Lady's Island on Oct. 8, 2016, driven aground in Chowan Creek by Hurricane Matthew, which roared through the county in the early morning hours. The catamaran ended up resting on the airport's runway.
This collection of small craft were left high and dry on the edge of Sea Island Parkway just east of the Woods Memorial Bridge by floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016. The storm roared through as a Category 2, causing damage across the county.
A toppled palmetto tree rests on Craven Street on Sept. 8, 2016. The tree was brought down by the winds of Hurricane Matthew.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighters Arvell Graham, left, and Gary Guldner work to remove a fallen tree from the corner of Madrid Avenue and 16th Street in Port Royal on Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew blew through the area earlier in the day.
Flood water generated by Hurricane Matthew bubbles up through a manhole cover at the intersection of King and East Streets in Beaufort on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 2016.
Police officers walks past the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Town of Edisto Beach Chief of Police George Brothers surveys the damage done to homes along Palmetto Boulevard after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The four-lane boulevard was covered with sand.
A house is demolished along Palmetto Blvd, in the Town of Edisto Beach, after Hurricane Matthew slammed into the beach community Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Town of Edisto Beach Chief of Police George Brothers, left, and Mayor Jane Darby survey the damage done to homes along Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into their tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand.
A house is demolished along Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into the tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand.
A beach access path sign sits in sand on Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into the tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand.
A homes front door is seen on Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into the tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand.
The remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew sit along the beachfront as Chief of Police George Brothers talks on the radio after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A laundry machine sits in a flooded section of what used to be a four-lane national scenic byway and is now covered in sand after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A boat takes on water as firefighter Slade Evans surveys the damage on a marina after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A police officer steps over the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A police officer walks past the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County near Columbia.
neighbors look at a tree that fell on University of South Carolina Athletic director Ray Tanner's home in the Heathwood neighborhood after winds from Hurricane Matthew blew through the Columbia area.
Neighbors look at a tree that fell on University of South Carolina Athletic director Ray Tanner's home in the Heathwood neighborhood after winds from Hurricane Matthew blew through the Columbia area.
Neighbors check out a tree that fell on University of South Carolina Athletic director Ray Tanner's home in the Heathwood neighborhood after winds from Hurricane Matthew blew through the Columbia area.
Thomas Dennis observes a tree that fell on University of South Carolina Athletic director Ray Tanner's home in the Heathwood neighborhood after winds from Hurricane Matthew blew through the Columbia area.
Thomas Dennis limbos under a tree that fell on University of South Carolina Athletic director Ray Tanner's home in the Heathwood neighborhood after winds from Hurricane Matthew blew through the Columbia area.
