October 9, 2016 7:05 AM

Power still out and roads remain closed across SC on Sunday morning

Posted by Noah Feit

The recovery from Hurricane Matthew continued on Sunday morning as residents in the Midlands and across South Carolina continued to deal the the lasting effects of the powerful storm.

SCE&G Customers

As of 6 a.m., SCE&G reported that thousands of South Carolina customers remained without power. More than 191,000 customers in South Carolina remained without power, with the largest outages remaining in the Low Country areas most directly impacted by the hurricane and evacuation.

In Charleston County, 57,582 outages are reported, while 46,480 of SCE&G’s 49,275 customers served in Beaufort County remain without power. Nearly half of the customers in Dorchester County are also reporting outages as 27,202 customers are still in the dark.

Another county still suffering significant outages included Colleton, where 10,913 customers were without power. All 7,200 SCE&G customers in Hampton County were without power and nearly all of the customers in Jasper County were also suffering outages as 6,151 were still dark.

Closer to home, many Midlands residents that are SCE&G customers also reported outages. In Richland County, there were 13,105 customers without power, while Lexington County reported 2,738 outages.

In Orangeburg County, which bore more of the brunt of the hurricane, SCE&G reported that 8,626 customers are suffering outages.

Other power providers

Customers using Duke Energy suffered similar outages, as it reported significant outages. More than 659,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina and South Carolina reported being affected.

Nearly all of the Duke Energy users in Florence (46,920), Sumter (26,498), Darlington (19,891), Marion (11,977) and Dillon (10,351) counties were without power. Other counties where Duke Energy was assessing the damage with large amounts of outages included Chesterfield (9,905), Clarendon (6,285), Williamsburg (5,999) and Lee (5,434).

Closer to the coast, Santee Cooper customers also were affected by Hurricane Matthew. Of its 173,690 customers, Santee Cooper reported that 107,370 were affected, with the largest number of outages occurring in Horry County (91,241) where more than 50,000 of the outages were reported in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Other counties that suffered significant numbers of outages for Santee Cooper customers included Georgetown (13,718) and Berkeley (2,411).

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina released the number of customers suffering outages, and the largest groups are in areas closer to the coast.

Horry County Electric Cooperative reported the largest amount of outages, with 70,903. In Beaufort County, 34,464 customers were without power according to Palmetto Electric Cooperative, while Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported large numbers of outages in Berkeley (27,064) and Charleston (20,203) counties.

In the Midlands, Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported outages in Richland (5,356), Lexington (355) and Orangeburg (3,732) counties. Aiken Electric Cooperative also reported outages in Lexington (251) and Orangeburg (652), which also had 2,746 customers of Edisto Electric Cooperative without power.

Road closed

Across South Carolina, a large number of roads have been closed because of flooding, washout, fallen trees and downed power lines among other reasons.

I-95 continued to have major closures, specifically in Jasper County. There was one other stretch closed in Orangeburg County, from mile marker 96-98, because of redoing the interchange.

In Lexington County, SCDOT is reporting that two roads were closed on Sunday morning. All the lanes of SC-6 are blocked by fallen trees from Blackville to Fallaw roads, and Ball Park Road is closed from US-321 to the dead end because of downed power lines and trees, according to SCDOT.

The only road SCDOT reported closed in Richland County on Sunday morning was SC-764. Approximately a one-mile stretch from McCords Ferry Road to George Washington Lane was closed because of flooding.

Several more roads in the areas along the coast have been closed because of Hurricane Matthew. For a list of specific closures, go to SCDOT.org.

A major cause for many of the power outages and road closures is downed trees. The City of Columbia reported 124 trees down across the community.

It’s dangerous for citizens to try to move trees or cut branches in order to remove trees. The City of Columbia asks people to call 803-252-2911 if a tree is blocking a street or public right of way.

