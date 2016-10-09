Photos: The morning after the hurricane

Etta Yates picks up shells in Myrtle Beach, Sunday, October 9, 2016. She was vacationing from Virginia and stayed in Myrtle Beach through Hurricane Matthew. She said her hotel lost its shingles but was fine otherwise.
It was quiet on the beach Sunday, October 9, 2016, the day after Hurricane Matthew hit Myrtle Beach.
It was quiet on the beach Sunday, October 9, 2016, the day after Hurricane Matthew hit Myrtle Beach.
The dunes on Myrtle Beach were eroded away by Hurricane Matthew. It was quiet on the beach Sunday, October 9, 2016, the day after the Hurricane hit.
It was quiet on the beach Sunday, October 9, 2016, the day after Hurricane Matthew hit Myrtle Beach. The remains of Springmaid Pier can be seen in the background.
Nancy McMillan walks her dog Conway towards the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close, Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Nancy McMillan walks her dog Conway along the boardwalk near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet as the day comes to a close, Saturday, October 8, 2016.
