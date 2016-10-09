Local

October 9, 2016 10:00 AM

Calm after the storm on beach in Myrtle Beach

By Sammy Fretwell

sfretwell@thestate.com

MYRTLE BEACH, SC

It was a bright, sunny day after Hurricane Matthew blew through Myrtle Beach.

The sun was out and there was a nice breeze on Sunday morning.

The dunes on the ocean front appear to be flattened, but no major damage to buildings was visible, as people were back out walking on the beach.

