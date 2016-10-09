Cherry Grove fire prolonged due to high winds

Fire is consuming multiple houses in Cherry Grove.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
A fire ravaged Cherry Grove Saturday night, consuming at least five structures near 49th Ave. North ocean front before fire fighters finally arrived. Hindered by Hurricane Matthew and the same winds that spread sparks from structure to structure, a few firefighters and National Guardsmen could do little more than watch for nearly an hour as the structures burned.
