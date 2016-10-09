Local

Cherry Grove fire prolonged due to high winds

Firefighters responded to a fire in Cherry Grove Saturday night after Hurricane Matthew made its way through the area.

Due to high winds firefighters were not able to reach the fire when it was first reported. At the time of the initial fire, sustained wind speeds were 55 to 60 mph in North Myrtle Beach with wind gusts up to 70 mph. Fire trucks are not able to operate in winds higher than 40 mph.

The fire did spread due to high winds, which sent burning debris from the inital structure across Ocean Boulevard and onto the rooves of structures across the street. Five multi-story structures were on fire along the first row.

As the situation developed the fire deparment worked with the National Guard to have two high-water rescue vehicles transport North Myrtle Beach fire fighters with hoses to the scene. The firefighters began to soak down adjacent structures to help stop the spread of the fire.

Around 9 p.m. the National Weather Service told the fire department that wind speeds had decreased and firefighters were able to make it to the fire. The firefighters were able to control the fires and put them out.

