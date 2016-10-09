Local

4 Midlands school districts reopening Monday

Students in at least four Midlands school districts will be returning to classes Monday, while others are considering that Sunday.

Lexington 1, Lexington 3, Lexington 4 and Lexington-Richland 5 all plan to reopen Monday, according to the districts. There was no word late Sunday morning about Lexington 2.

Richland 1 and Richland 2 are meeting Sunday to consider whether they will reopen Monday. They will decide by Sunday afternoon, according to the districts.

Public schools in Richland and Lexington counties were ordered by Gov. Nikki Haley to close Oct. 5-7, as Hurricane Matthew approached the state. Some schools offered shelter to evacuees.

