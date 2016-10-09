Photos: Hurricane Matthew's impact on South Carolina

It was quiet on the beach Sunday, October 9, 2016, the day after Hurricane Matthew hit Myrtle Beach. The remains of Springmaid Pier can be seen in the background.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Dwayne McLemore
Etta Yates picks up shells in Myrtle Beach, Sunday, October 9, 2016. She was vacationing from Virginia and stayed in Myrtle Beach through Hurricane Matthew. She said her hotel lost its shingles but was fine otherwise.
Gerry Melendez
The dunes on Myrtle Beach were eroded away by Hurricane Matthew. It was quiet on the beach Sunday, October 9, 2016, the day after the Hurricane hit.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Dwayne McLemore
Gerry Melendez
The Palace sign on Ocean Boulevard. in Myrtle Beach was toppled over by high winds during Hurricane Matthew on Saturday.
Gerry Melendez
Lamboll Street, between King and Legare streets, remains flooded, as night approaches in Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Cynthia Roldan
Tim Dominick
Tim Dominick
Columbia fire Capt. Jason Herbert, left, cuts a downed tree on Old Eastover Road Saturday. His three-man crew cleared roads so that emergency vehicles could get through in the hard hit Lower Richland area.
Tim Dominick
A blanket of fallen leaves and branches from recent rains brought into Columbia by Hurricane Matthew line the walkway at the University of South Carolina Horseshoe as Chelsea Rich poses for wedding photographer Renee Ittner McManus after her wedding Saturday to Jared Rich at The Rutledge Chapel. The couple's plans to wed in Bluffton were canceled because of Hurricane Matthew.
Tracy Glantz
Dwayne McLemore
Jay Evitt, a resident of Garden City, rides his bike through water after checking out the surf on Saturday.
Gerry Melendez
Hurricane Matthew took out Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Gerry Melendez
Tracy Glantz
Further erosion is visible along the dunes on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around Lexington and Richland counties. Twelve-Mile creek in Lexington was a rushing river with the runoff water upstream.
Tim Dominick
Hurricane Matthew has downed trees and power lines around lower Richland County. The driveway to this home on Congaree Road is blocked by a tree and a broken power pole.
Tim Dominick
Neighbors look at a tree that fell on University of South Carolina Athletic director Ray Tanner's home in the Heathwood neighborhood after winds from Hurricane Matthew blew through the Columbia area.
Matt Walsh
A possible tornado that cut a swath near The Surf Club narrowly missing the clubhouse. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
JASON LEE
