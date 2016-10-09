Some normalcy returns to Columbia, as fans turn out for USC-Georgia football

Life in Columbia was starting to return to normal after Hurricane Matthew – and that included Sunday afternoon’s rescheduled USC-Georgia football game.
Gamecocks and Bulldogs, fierce rivals on the field, had a shared experience in Hurricane Matthew, with heavy rain and damage reported along both coasts.
Andy Haygood of Jonesboro, Georgia, who was at Sunday’s game with son David, got a call from his West Columbia hotel last week to see whether the two would be using their booked room Friday and Saturday nights.
Haygood decided to give up his room Friday for evacuees, arriving in Columbia instead on Saturday.
Looking at Columbia’s beautiful sunny skies just before game time Sunday, Haygood said moving the game to Sunday was the right thing to do.
“I’m sure there will be some no shows,” Haygood said. “People on coast have other things to worrry about besides a football game.”
Traffic – under the guidance of Richland County, city of Columbia and other law enforcement officials – seemed to go off without major problems. Gov. Nikki Haley told USC officials that members of the S.C. Highway Patrol, normally deployed to oversee game day traffic, would not be available, instead having their attention on storm-related duties.
Comments