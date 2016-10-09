Re-entry plans for Charleston underway

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced that re-entry into several areas where evacuation orders for Hurricane Matthew have been lifted on Sunday morning, and Charleston was one of the counties.
Subsequently, Charleston County government announced its re-entry plan. At 10 a.m. residents were allowed to return to Charleston County. However, citizens were asked to be patient since there may still be water on roadways, power outages and debris.
Damage assessment crews were dispatched Sunday morning and public works crews have begun debris cleanup. The county is scaling back staffing at the Emergency Operations Center and has begun bus transportation for citizens who were in the shelters.
County offices will be closed on Monday.
