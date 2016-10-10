Lexington Two middle school loses power

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - After a long weekend due to hurricane weather, Northside Middle School in West Columbia lost power Monday morning and allowed students to leave early.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, power was disrupted at Northside Middle due to a blown transformer, according to a news release from Lexington Two officials.
Officials said parents have already been notified and may pick up their students.
Students who are not picked up will stay in the school’s cafeteria, which has natural lighting. Generators will be provided, and students have access to water.
Bus routes will run on a regular schedule.
Bag lunches were provided for students around 11 and 11:30 a.m.
All after-school activities have been canceled at the school.
The shuttle that transports Northside athletes to Brookland-Cayce High School in the afternoons will still be available for students not picked up who want to attend practices.
