Defendant calls Lexington stabbing self-defense

Kierin Dennis told a Lexington County jury Monday that he stabbed a Dutch Fork High School student to death after a basketball game because he was scared and was protecting himself.
“Mr. (Da’Von) Capers was the one who came up and attacked me,” said Dennis, whose version of the stabbing contradicted testimony from others that he was the aggressor.
Dennis re-enacted the 2014 stabbing in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant in Lexington during the sixth day of his trial on a murder charge at the county Judicial Center.
Dennis, now 21 but 18 at the time, told the jury that he and friends from Lexington High School were at the restaurant when several Dutch Fork students started to menace them.
As Dennis was leaving in his SUV, a group of Dutch Fork students gathered at the driverside window cursing and challenging him to fight, he testified.
At that point, Capers inserted himself from the crowd into the window of Dennis’ vehicle, according to testimony from other witnesses.
Capers died after being stabbed in the chest.
“He was attacking me in my vehicle. I had to do what I did to defend myself. I wish there could have been another way,” Dennis said during cross-examination by prosecutor Shawn Graham.
Dennis faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
John Monk: 803-771-8344, @jmonkatthestate
Comments