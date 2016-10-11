Drug suspect fleeing deputies involved in head-on collision

A woman and her two children were in a head-on collision with car driven by a man fleeing Richland County Sheriff’s Department narcotics deputies on West Beltline Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon.
The woman and two children in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Lt. Curtis Wilson said. Several people in the suspect’s vehicle also were injured in the accident at West Beltline Boulevard and Brookland Circle, Wilson said.
The pursuit began after 4 p.m. on Farrow Road, Wilson said.
The suspect, Frank Hopkins, 30, allegedly was observed making a drug deal.
Sheriff’s department dogs, already in the area, tried to block Hopkins’ car, but he backed up and fled the scene, Wilson said.
At West Beltline Boulevard and Brookland Circle, Hopkins skidded into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting a school bus, running head-on into the other vehicle.
Hopkins and his two back-seat passengers were injured and taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wilson said.
Hopkins will be charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, habitual offender, and drug possession, Wilson said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
