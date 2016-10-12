Ideas wanted on how to make Columbia better

What’s your best idea to make Columbia succeed? The Knight Cities Challenge is asking that question, and has $5 million to award to the best proposals.
The challenge is designed to “help spur civic innovation at the city, neighborhood, and block levels,” according to the organization’s website. The Knight Foundation invests in journalism, arts and the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. There are 26 Knight cities, Columbia among them.
Columbia had two finalists last year: The Columbia Canal Connector that encouraged people to walk, bike and connect by providing a missing link under the Jarvis-Klapman Bridge; and Stormwater City, a project addressing stormwater problems with “rain parks” that can soak up rainfall runoff from buildings and paved areas.
Applicants in Columbia can submit ideas for this year’s contest from now until Nov. 3. Submit proposals and learn more at http://knightcities.org
