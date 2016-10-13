Man ID’d after dying in crash that pushed his vehicle into oncoming traffic

Officials have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash after his vehicle was pushed into the path of oncoming traffic Wednesday in Blythewood.
The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. at 11092 Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. The coroner said that William Allen McMahon, 56, of Blythewood, was ejected from his vehicle after it was struck from behind and pushed into the path of oncoming traffic.
He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died at 3:36 p.m. Watts said an autopsy showed that McMahon died from multiple blunt force injuries to his upper body sustained because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Comments