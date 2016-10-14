Local

October 14, 2016 9:44 AM

3 who died in I-77 wreck Thursday were Claflin University students

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC -

Three people who were killed in a Thursday afternoon wreck on Interstate 77 were Claflin University students, officials confirmed.

Claflin University released a statement Friday morning confirming that three people who died after they were in a wreck on I-77 near Killian Road were students.

Another student was seriously injured and is in the trauma unit at a hospital in Columbia, the release stated.

The release did not state the names of the students involved.

The university will hold a prayer service at noon Friday at the W.V. Middleton Fine Arts Center.

Counseling services are available at the university’s Corson Hall and in the chaplain’s office. The university’s chapel will also remain open for students.

Claflin University president Henry N. Tisdale said the school is saddened to hear about the untimely deaths of the students.

"I call upon the Claflin family to draw closer together and remain strong as we try to comprehend the loss of these members of our Claflin family,” Tisdale said. “Our prayers are also with the families and friends who are connected with the accident victims and with the student who is still in the hospital.”

