Richland deputies holding traffic safety checkpoints over weekend

The Richland County deputies will hold traffic safety checkpoints to encourage motorists to drive defensively and stay safe on roadways.
The department’s Traffic Safety Unit will conduct checkpoints Saturday and Sunday on Bookman Road in northeastern Richland County, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s office.
The road is near Village at Sandhill and Clemson Sandhill Research and Education center.
The Traffic Safety Unit is working to change motorists’ behaviors and reduce traffic collisions and fatalities.
