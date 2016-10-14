Can’t get enough of Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines? You’re in luck

The popularity of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” the home buying and design show based in Waco, Texas, is at an all-time high.
This Sunday’s PARADE magazine cover features the perpetually cute twosome who are the hosts of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines.
While basking in the glow of the start of their fourth season, the hosts who have remodeled their way into our hearts and homes continue to expand their brand.
This spring, the couple bought the historic Elite Cafe in Waco. There’s no word yet on what they’ll do with the nearly 100-year-old building that closed earlier this year.
The two already oversee a burgeoning empire in Waco, including the Magnolia Market at the Silos, a bed and breakfast called The Magnolia House and a real estate company that sells the couple’s Magnolia Homes.
Joanna, the design guru, announced a monthly Magnolia Makover contest on her Instagram page that will allow anyone to enter to win a living room or bedroom designed by her.
