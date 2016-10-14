4 Claflin students killed in I-77 wreck identified

Three Claflin University students killed in a Thursday wreck on I-77 and a fourth who died later at the hospital were identified Friday by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Melvin Lonell Jackson Jr., 21 of Chester; Darrell Renard Pendergrass, 21 of Society Hill and Keeron Q. McElveen, 18, of Kingstree, died at the scene.
Jamarius Kel'Shawn Bruce, 19, of Darlington, was taken to the hospital where he died from multiple trauma suffered in the wreck, Watts said.
The wreck involved two vehicles about 5:45 p.m. on I-77 between mile markers 22-23 near northeast Columbia’s Killian Road
Watts said Jackson was the driver and Pendergrass was in the front passenger seat. Both wore seatbelts, Watts said.
McElveen and Bruce, who were in the rear seats and not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle Watts said. Watts said all died from multiple trauma.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
