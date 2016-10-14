Photos: Friday at the State Fair

The Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Clown Band perform during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Herman Cox of Thomasville, N.C. leads his mule, Penny, over a jump during the South Carolina State Fair. Penny won the event with a jump of 52 inches. Mules are often taught to jump so they can clear fences during coon hunts. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Matthew Rann, 11, trims his cow, McNugget before competition at the South Carolina State Fair. The Rann family, from Mountville, S.C. will show 10 cows during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
A row of ribbons hang on a barn during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
The Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Clown Band perform during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
The Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Clown Band perform during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
William and Stephanie Rann trim a cow while Matthew Rann trims his cow, McNugget. The Rann family, from Mountville, S.C. will show 10 cows during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Matthew Rann, 11, trims his cow, McNugget, while getting her ready for competition during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
William and Stephanie Rann trim a cow while Matthew Rann trims his cow, McNugget. The Rann family, from Mountville, S.C. will show 10 cows during the South Carolina State Fair. October 14, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com