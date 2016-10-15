Pass the bratwurst, please. With a side of oompa – at this weekend’s Oktoberfest

Crowds enjoy German music, food and beer at the Oktoberfest celebration at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Columbia on Saturday. Here, Alex Hay plays “In Munchen Steht Ein Hofbrauhaus” on the euphonium with the Die Lustigen Musikanten (The Happy Musicians) band. The title of the songs means there is a brewery in Munich, the capital city of Bavaria. The festival runs Saturday until 10 p.m. and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The festival runs Saturday until 10 p.m. and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Here, David Buckwalter plays "In Munchen Steht Ein Hofbrauhaus" on the baritone with the Die Lustigen Musikanten (The Happy Musicians) band.
Here, Carol Scott plays "In Munchen Steht Ein Hofbrauhaus" on the trumpet with the Die Lustigen Musikanten (The Happy Musicians) band.
Here, Don Deluney of Pelion enjoys a German meal including German potato salad, a schnitzel and some sauerkraut. Deluney came out to Oktoberfest to enjoy the music.
Here, volunteer Cindy Justice pours a Red Hook Pumpkin Porter.
Here, volunteer Jonathan Pruett serves a Hefe beer to David Armstrong.
Here, from left, Diane Key, Mark Key and Maria Mayer take selfies with their beer selections.
Here, a crowd enjoys a variety of German food including bratwurst, sauerkraut, schnitzel, spatzle, beer and a variety of desserts.
In the evening, the festival will offer more beer drinking and dancing to German music.
Here, voluteer Jeff DeJames prepares a German pasta dish called spatzle (butter noodles).
