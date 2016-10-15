Local

October 15, 2016 1:17 PM

Pass the bratwurst, please. With a side of oompa – at this weekend’s Oktoberfest

Incarnation Lutheran Church is hosting a weekend of Oktoberfest celebrations featuring authentic German food, beer, music, dancing and fun.

The festival began Friday night and continues from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The church is at 3005 Devine St. in Columbia.

