Mayor christens ping-pong table at upgraded Guignard Park in Cayce

After being closed for eight months for renovations, a new and improved Guignard Park opened in Cayce on Saturday.
What’s new? Those out for a stroll through the park will find a new ping pong table, new bicycle racks, new benches, picnic tables and trash cans, and other improvements.
Mayor Elise Partin and Councilwoman Tara Almond broke in the ping-pong table at the opening ceremony.
“This park is fabulous,” Partin said. “There are so many people that love this park.”
The renovations cost a little over $520,000, according to city officials. A quarter-million dollars of that total was covered by a grant from the S.C. Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Cayce resident Mark Burt came out with his wife, Jan, and their cocker spaniel, Destin, to see the reopening. They have lived near the park for 16 years, and have seen it change over the years, Burt said.
“It was a lot more raw back then,” Burt said.
James Guignard, whose great aunt gifted the park to the city, came out to share a bit of family history. He grew up just across the street from the park, he said.
“I played in this stream every day of my life,” Guignard said.
Comments