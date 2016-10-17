Perry Noble breaks silence

In his first substantial comments in more than a month, former NewSpring Church founder Perry Noble reflected on his treatment after he was ousted from the church this summer for reasons including alcohol dependency.
Noble made a post on Facebook, saying he made bad choices and prioritized alcohol, control and isolation over his family, his relationships and his community.
In the post, Noble asked for prayers, gave thanks for his 16 years with the church and he encouraged couples to better communicate with each other.
Noble was removed from his spot as the church’s senior pastor as of July 1 and the congregation was told about the decision later this summer. He underwent treatment, including for alcohol use, as continues to work with a psychologist who is also a pastor.
NewSpring is the largest church in South Carolina and one of the nation’s largest with 17 campuses in the state, including three in the Midlands, and a weekly attendance of more than 30,000.
NewSpring’s roots go back to a 1998 Bible study group in Noble’s apartment and its first official service was in January 2000. The church had an income of $64 million in 2015, according to an annual report on the church’s website.
