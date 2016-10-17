Storm-damaged I-95 now passable through N.C., but not all lanes open

Interstate 95 has reopened through North Carolina, after crews worked “around the clock” through the weekend to add lanes and put other repairs in place in response to flood damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.
The interstate is now detour-free, state officials said, though traffic remains sluggish in areas where some lanes are still closed, according to the Department of Transportation. This includes right lanes closed between mile markers 26 and 78.
More than 40 miles of Interstate 95 were closed through North Carolina last week after Hurricane Matthew dumped nearly 18 inches of rain in some areas. As a result, North Carolina officials recommended an alternate route around the flooded areas last week, which added nearly 100 miles to a trip from the Virginia state line to South Carolina.
The last of the closed sections – between Cumberland and Robeson counties – was reopened Monday morning. That covers the area between exits 13 (U.S. 74) near Lumberton and 56 (U.S. 301) near Fayetteville. That area sustained some of the worst damage, particularly in spots around bridges, officials said.
Last Friday, another section of I-95 South opened at the Harnett-Johnston County line, with traffic now using a single temporary lane built in the median. Repair work on the two regular southbound lanes in that area is continuing through this week.
For more information about the recovery efforts, call 211. The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511, or checking the Ready NC mobile app or going to ReadyNC.org. Information about hurricane impacts and relief efforts can also be found by following N.C. Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook.
