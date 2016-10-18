Firefighters battle blaze at strip club on Two Notch Road

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Two Notch Road strip club around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire happened at The Lenox V.I.P. at 6023 Two Notch Road, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 5 a.m., according to the fire department.
UPDATE: fire knocked down all hands continue to work 6000blk Two Notch Rd closed to all traffic #scnews #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/gZ7lbEZR6f— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 18, 2016
