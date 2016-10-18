Local

October 18, 2016 8:41 AM

Firefighters battle blaze at strip club on Two Notch Road

By Glen Luke Flanagan

gflanagan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Two Notch Road strip club around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire happened at The Lenox V.I.P. at 6023 Two Notch Road, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 5 a.m., according to the fire department.

