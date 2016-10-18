Want to help hurricane victims? Lexington police need donations

Police in Lexington are collecting donations to help residents of Nichols, which was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew.
Officers will hold three “Fill the MRAP” events Tuesday through Thursday, starting each day at noon and going through 8 p.m., according to a news release. The name refers to the emergency services team’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.
“This is a community that is still flooded throughout town, and the lives of these residents will never be the same,” Police Chief Terrence Green said of the Pee Dee town.
The events will be held at the following locations:
- Oct. 18 at Target, on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington
- Oct. 19 at Wal-Mart, on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington
- Oct. 20 at Lowe’s, on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington
Police are asking the community to donate heavy duty face masks, Gatorade, gift cards, laundry detergent, trash and grocery bags, moving boxes, unworn socks and undergarments, pillows, 36-inch crowbars, diapers, mops, brooms, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer, thick work gloves, bottled water, cleaning supplies, rags and old towels, tissue paper, plastic storage bins, cereal bars, work goggles, heavyweight hammers, baby wipes, buckets, paper towels and first aid items.
Folks can also bring donations during business hours to the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane.
