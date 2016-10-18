One person killed and three injured including child in Kershaw County head-on collision

One person was killed, three others injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon near Elgin.
Two sports utility vehicles were heading in opposite directions on Highway Church Road South of Elgin at 5:22 p.m. when they ran into each other head-on, Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the 2011 Honda SUV was killed in the collision; a passenger was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with injuries. Both the driver and a juvenile passenger in the other vehicle, a 2016 Toyota SUV, were taken to Palmetto Health Richland with injuries. The conditions of the survivors was not known Tuesday night.
An investigation into the crash continues, Southern said.
A head-on collision in Sumter County took the life of the driver of a 2009 Lexus on SC 261 near the Manchester State Forest south of Wedgewood, SC.
At 2:20 p.m., the Lexus driver was passing another vehicle when the car ran head-on into an 18-wheeler headed in the opposite direction, Southern said. The driver’s car burst into flames on impact; the driver was trapped inside and died on scene, Southern said
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. An investigation into this accident continues.
