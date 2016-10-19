SC governor requests documents from embattled Recreation Commission

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley on Wednesday asked the embattled Richland County Recreation Commission’s board members for documents that could verify whether she has cause to remove them from office.
In a letter to the commission’s board members, the Republican governor acknowledged S.C. state law gives her the power to remove county officers she deems “guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance, incompetency, absenteeism, conflicts of interest, misconduct, persistent neglect of duty in office, or incapacity.”
She also noted 10 of 17 members of the Richland County State House delegation have asked her to remove five members of the commission’s board.
Legislators have accused those board members of engaging in nepotism, ignoring complaints of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, approving irresponsible pay for former commission director James Brown III and incurring excessive litigation costs, among other grievances.
Haley said she met with delegation members on Oct. 3 and 4 and then on Oct. 18 received a letter from the five board members addressing the allegations.
She asked the delegation for more information, including:
▪ A copy of an investigation of a Dec. 9, 2015 complaint alleging sexual harassment by former director Brown.
▪ Paperwork related to the hiring of and raises for relatives of Brown, board commissioner J. Marie Green and other board members
▪ Copies of written complaints the board has received regarding Brown from employees or former employees since December 2015
▪ A copy of Brown’s $151,800 contract and information the board reviewed in order to determine the raise from $110,000 was appropriate.
“We appreciate the governor’s due diligence and her understanding of the serious and complicated nature of this issue,” said state Sen. Joel Lourie, D-Richland, one of the lawmakers who has asked for Haley’s help removing the board members. “Her request is reasonable and we hope the commission will respond with the appropriate information so that Gov. Haley can make a decision and this matter can be resolved.”
Haley also said she has asked the delegation to pass legislation giving themselves the power to remove local county commissioners.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
