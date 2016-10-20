Hitting up the Gamecocks game or the State Fair on Saturday? Bring your patience

2:07 Fair Rides with The State's Dwaun Sellers Pause

2:26 Bubba the Ghost is real!

2:14 Gun-rights advocates dominate hearing

2:01 What's it like to fly in a 1929 Ford? AeroFest has you covered

1:18 OKTOBERFEST Columbia 2016

0:29 Guignard Park in Cayce reopens after improvements

1:26 View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

4:51 To combat domestic violence, SC must do better on guns, chief says

1:27 Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter in Columbia

1:09 Miss SC Teen 2015 contestant, Katilyn White, lost everything, including her pageant gown