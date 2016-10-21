SC state workers will be paid for days off during Hurricane Matthew

Gov. Nikki Haley issued an executive order Wednesday to pay S.C. state employees who missed work because their offices were closed Oct. 5-7 during Hurricane Matthew.
Employees affected work in state offices that were closed in parts or all of Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Lexington, Marlboro, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.
The S.C. governor is able to authorize leave with pay for state employees who are absent from work because of a state of emergency or hazardous weather conditions. Haley has used the provision about 10 times to ensure state workers are paid, including for winter weather and last year’s October flooding, according to her office.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
