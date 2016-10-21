Wreck shut down I-20 in Lexington County after driver ejected

A crash shut down Interstate 20 Friday morning after a driver was ejected from a vehicle, officials said.
A three-vehicle wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 around 6 a.m. at mile marker 47 near Pond Branch Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones.
A Ford Explorer overturned, which ejected the driver onto the roadway.
Jones said the driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was declared deceased at the scene.
No other injuries or deaths were reported.
The wreck closed all lanes of I-20 for about an hour and a half, according to Jones.
He said officials created a detour at exit 44 and diverted traffic into an emergency lane to relieve congestion.
The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate this wreck.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Comments