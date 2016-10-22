Photos: Walk for Life (and against breast cancer)

C. Rush
online@thestate.com
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Bananas, protein bars, water, and juice were given out after the completion of the Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Marathons/Runs.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Bananas, protein bars, water, and juice were given out after the completion of the Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Marathons/Runs.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon (13.1 miles) runners were still making their way through their circuit as Walk for Life walkers were returning to their cars. Race officials directed traffic to prevent interference and delays of the runners.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Curtis Callaway poses with his Famously Hot Pink Medal after completing his 9th Half Marathon and setting a new personal time record.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Walk for Life participants celebrated as they made their way across the finish line after their 3.1 mile journey around historic Columbia.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon (13.1 miles) runners were still making their way through their circuit as Walk for Life walkers were returning to their cars. Race officials directed traffic to prevent interference and delays of the runners.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon (13.1 miles) runners were still making their way through their circuit as Walk for Life walkers were returning to their cars. Race officials directed traffic to prevent interference and delays of the runners.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Walk for Life participants celebrated as they made their way across the finish line after their 3.1 mile journey around historic Columbia.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Walk for Life participants celebrated as they made their way across the finish line after their 3.1 mile journey around historic Columbia.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Walk for Life participants celebrated as they made their way across the finish line after their 3.1 mile journey around historic Columbia.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Many marathon runners pushed for strong finishes as they made their way down the final stretch.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Sylvester Hayes held a sign made in memory of Keisha Hayes as he participated in the 3.1 mile Walk for Life.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Jeanette Miles gives two thumbs up while celebrating the completion of the 26th annual Walk for Life.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Walk for Life participants celebrated as they made their way across the finish line after their 3.1 mile journey around historic Columbia.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Sharleen Daye and Tommie Hoechst pose for a picture after completing the 26th annual Walk for Life.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Famously Hot Pink medals were given to the runners of the Half Marathon (13.1 miles) as they crossed the finish line.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Vicki Beatty lead marathon runners and walkers in a warm up before the beginning of their events.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Foam pink ribbons were held by Walk for Life participants as they made their way on their 3.1 mile journey around historic Columbia in the name of Breast Cancer Awareness.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
A few runners started off of the start line in a strong fashion regardless of the chilly weather.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Todd Logue offered words of encouragement and high fives to walkers and runners as they passed.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Todd Logue offered words of encouragement and high fives to walkers and runners as they passed.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Many marathon runners pushed for strong finishes as they made their way down the final stretch.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
A woman in the crowd holds up a sign that says "Run One for the Girls" in solidarity with all of the victims and survivors of Breast Cancer.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Hundreds of runners and walkers congregate at the entrance of the Firefly Stadium in preparation for the Walk For Life and the Famously Hot Pink Marathons.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Vicki Beatty lead marathon runners and walkers in a warm up before the beginning of their events.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Marathon participants take their place at the starting line in preparation for the beginning of their corresponding events.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Teen Miss South Carolina Hunter Vaughn makes some last wardrobe adjustments before partaking in the 26th annual Walk For Life.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com