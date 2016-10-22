Photos: Benedict College 2016 Homecoming

Tailgating and merrymaking with friends and family before and during Benedict College's homecoming football game is a tradition for graduates and fans alike. This year's homecoming game on Oct. 22, 2016, is a battle of the tigers as the Benedict Tigers play the Morehouse College Tigers. Here, the Morehouse College band puts on a show during halftime.
Rob Thompson
Here, the Morehouse College band puts on a show during halftime.
Rob Thompson
Here, Benedict Tiger quarterback Phillip Brown (14) puts the first score up for the home team during the second quarters with a little more than 3 minutes until halftime.
Rob Thompson
Here, the Benedict College band keeps the crowd entertained throughout the game.
Rob Thompson
Here, Mr. and Mrs. Homecoming 2016 pose for photographers with Benedict College President Dr. David Swinton, left, and his wife, Patricia, right, during halftime festivities. Mr. and Mrs. Homecoming are Jasmin Carson and Gregory Adams.
Rob Thompson
Here, Mr. and Mrs. Benedict College 2016 pose before halftime festivities. Mr. and Mrs. Benedict College are Ty'Lasha Rivers and Deangelo Rolax.
Rob Thompson
Here, Mr. and Mrs. Homecoming 2016 pose before halftime festivities. Mr. and Mrs. Homecoming are Jasmin Carson and Gregory Adams.
Rob Thompson
Here, the Morehouse College band puts on a show during halftime.
Rob Thompson
Here, Benedict Tiger Phillip Brown (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates.
Rob Thompson
Here, the Morehouse College band puts on a show during halftime.
Rob Thompson
Here, Tyrone Brown (Class of 2000) grills some chicken before the homecoming game. Brown is a former Benedict Tiger football player and now works at the Department of Juvinile Justice.
Rob Thompson
Here, brothers Bill Belk, left, and Glen Belk, right, go through their tailgating buffet with Art Shell. Shell is a former NFL player with the Oakland Raiders and became the first African American headcoach in the NFL when he coached the Raiders. Bill Belk is also a former pro football player having played with the San Francisco 49ers.
Rob Thompson
Here, Eva Prioleau stirs her low country boil. She and Ojetta O'Bryant make one pot with crab legs and one without.
Rob Thompson
Here, fans enjoy the game.
Rob Thompson
Here, Lynn T. Williams, right, poses with his friend Tyrone Brown as they tailgate. Williams is wearing the number 52 which was Tyrone Brown's number when he played for the Benedict Tigers.
Rob Thompson
Here, fans enjoy the tailgating festivities.
Rob Thompson
Here, the Benedict College band keeps the crowd entertained throughout the game. Both school's bands enjoy friendly taunting and competition with one another from opposite sides of the field.
Rob Thompson
Here, from left, Robin Duren (Class of 1979), Arlene Lathan and Larry Tidwell fix their plates at the Belk Brother's tailgating tent.
Rob Thompson
Here, Johnny Norris fries some fish before the homecoming game. Norris would not divulge his breading recipe, saying it was a well-kept secret.
Rob Thompson
Here, Benedict players warm up before the game.
Rob Thompson
Here, Donna Johnson, left, and Ojetta O'Bryant (Class of 1980) lays out a spread of chicken, sausage, macaroni and cheese, dirty rice, corn, green beans and more before their friends and family feast before the game.
Rob Thompson
Here, fans gather for the homecoming game.
Rob Thompson
Here, Beatrice Sumter (Class of 1967) of Hopkins helps decorate a friend's tailgating tent with chandeliers before the tailgating begins.
Rob Thompson
