Student struck near Richland 2 elementary school

Officials reported a child was struck by a car near an elementary school Wednesday morning.
A 6-year-old female was attempting to cross Brookfield Road behind Conder Arts Integrated Magnet School, 8040 Hunt Club Road, around 7:55 a.m. when she was struck by a 2003 Honda van, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the Highway Patrol.
Jones said the collision did not occur on school property, which is located nearby at 8040 Hunt Club Road.
The student was transported by EMS to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Jones
Jones said the child’s family has been notified
No charges will be filed against the driver.
