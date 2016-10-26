Local

October 26, 2016 10:51 AM

Student struck near Richland 2 elementary school

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Officials reported a child was struck by a car near an elementary school Wednesday morning.

A 6-year-old female was attempting to cross Brookfield Road behind Conder Arts Integrated Magnet School, 8040 Hunt Club Road, around 7:55 a.m. when she was struck by a 2003 Honda van, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the Highway Patrol.

Jones said the collision did not occur on school property, which is located nearby at 8040 Hunt Club Road.

The student was transported by EMS to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Jones

Jones said the child’s family has been notified

No charges will be filed against the driver.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Make-A-Wish Foundation makes local boy's wish come true

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos