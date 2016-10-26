Greenville deputy wounds suspect in confrontation

A Greenville County deputy shot and wounded a suspect Tuesday who deputies say moved toward them with a knife.
The confrontation happened after deputies were called to the office of an unidentified nonprofit agency to search for a person with outstanding warrants, sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Flood said.
Flood said deputies saw a man running away who wasn’t the person originally sought, but it was determined he was wanted in Jasper County.
The man pulled a knife after deputies chased him, Flood said. Deputies told him to drop the knife but he raised it and moved toward them, causing one officer to fire and wound the suspect in an unspecified way, Flood said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical care.
State Law Enforcement Division agents are reviewing the shooting, spokesman Thom Berry said. Their findings will be forwarded to prosecutors in the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s office.
There is a video from the deputies’ patrol vehicle, Berry said.
It’s the 35th officer-involved shooting in the state this year and the fifth involving a Greenville deputy, he said.
