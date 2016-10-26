Former aide charged with embezzling Lexington court fees

A former staff member at the Lexington County clerk of court’s office was charged Wednesday with embezzling more than $10,000 in public money.
Ana Marin, 40, was arrested by State Law Enforcement Division agents after an investigation into missing money that began in mid-2015.
She is accused in a warrant of taking at least $36,000 in court filing fees between January 2013 and May 2015.
Clerk Beth Carrigg, who did not seek re-election this fall, requested the investigation after learning of a discrepancy put at $75,000 by a subsequent audit.
It’s the third time since 2011 that county authorities have faced alleged theft by staff members.
County Treasurer Jim Eckstrom made changes to prevent problems after a former assistant pleaded guilty in 2013 to taking more than $8,100 in public money for personal use.
SLED also looked into reports of missing money in magistrate court in 2013 after an audit found financial irregularities.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments