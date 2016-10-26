More than 1,500 new additions to government employee salary databases

We’ve updated 202 entries to our Midlands government salaries database and 1,366 updated records to our S.C.State employees database for employees making $50,000 a year or more.
The updated Midlands salaries are for the cities of Cayce, West Columbia, Forest Acres, Irmo and the Richland County Library. They can be found here .
The state employee updates are for Santee Cooper employees and the database can be found here .
Earlier this month, we updated our Midlands government salary database for Lexington County, Richland County and City of Columbia employees. We’ll be making more updates in the next few days.
