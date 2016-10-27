Halloween brings Boo at the Zoo

Erica Guyton assists Greyson Guyton with roasting smores over a firepit at Riverbank's "Boo at the Zoo" event.
Hugh Kimbrough waves to the crowd from his Panda while being assisted by Jonathan Kimbrough on the carousel at the Boo at the Zoo halloween event.
Chris and Carly roast smores over a fire pit during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.
Samantha and Karl Lindquist were just a few of the big kids that rode the iconic Riverbanks Zoo carousel during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.
Kids dance during during a laser light and smoke dance party during Riverbank Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" event.
Parents and kids ride the iconic Riverbanks Zoo carousel during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.
Parents and kids wait in line for their chance to ride the iconic Riverbanks Zoo carousel during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.
A giant pumpkin with the words "Boo at the Zoo" was on display for event goers to take a picture with during the Halloween event.
Many Halloween themed decorations were on display while Halloween themed music played to help set the mood at the Boo at the Zoo event.
Dakota Perry became completely enveloped by foam after playing in the foam pit at Riverbank's "Boo at the Zoo" event.
Kara Madsen assists Magician Ray with a magic trick during "Moonlight Magic with Ray" at the Boo a the Zoo event held at Riverbank's Zoo.
Singing pumpkins were on display during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event at Riverbanks Zoo.
Caelan Driggers (dressed as Pokemon's Pikachu) plays in the foam pit during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event. The foam pit was a big success during and maintained a large crowd of children throughout the afternoon.
Avacyn Driggers plays in the foam pit during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event. The foam pit was a big success during and maintained a large crowd of children throughout the afternoon.
The foam pit was a big hit with the kids at Riverbanks Zoo during the "Boo at the Zoo" and maintained a large crowd of children throughout the entire event.
Illuminated magic hats hung in trees to represent the Halloween spirit during the Boo at the Zoo event.
Zoo volunteer Katherine Lloyd hands out a temporary tattoo to Maya West during the Boo at the Zoo Halloween event at Riverbanks Zoo.
Felicia Rush assists Aston Rush as he trick or treats Boo at the Zoo volunteer Haley Searson during the Halloween event held at Riverbanks Zoo.
