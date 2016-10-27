Deputies conducting traffic checkpoints near elementary school

In an effort to encourage safe driving, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will hold traffic safety checkpoints near an elementary school in the Northeast Columbia area.
The department’s Traffic Safety Unit will conduct the checkpoints Friday and Saturday on Weston Avenue and Prescott Road. The roads are adjacent to J.P. Thomas Elementary School.
The Traffic Safety Unit works to change driving behavior and reduce traffic collision and fatalities, especially near schools, businesses and residential areas.
