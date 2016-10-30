Three South Carolina families, four suicides

Cody Phillips, Kyle McCoil and Lorraine Williams share the stories of how suicide devastated their families and how to help those who may be having mental problems. Suicides in the Midlands have doubled in a decade, and this year is on track to be the highest of the millennium in Richland County. Some of the surprising trends within the overall upward trend are that slightly more elderly people appear to be taking their lives, more women are using guns rather than pills to kill themselves, young adults' numbers spiked during the recession and fewer people are leaving traditional suicide notes.
Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Environment

Chronic wasting disease and South Carolina's deer herd

Chronic wasting disease is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy of white-tailed deer. It is referred to as the mad cow disease of deer. DNR wildlife biologist Charles Ruth talks about the disease and how it affects the South Carolina deer herd. Video by Matt Walsh, footage submitted by DNR

