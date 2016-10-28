Local

October 28, 2016 6:36 PM

Discovery of woman’s body sparks suspicious death investigation

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police were called to the 800 block of Cindy Drive Friday for a welfare check where they found a woman’s body.

An autopsy is planned by Richland County coroner Gary Watts on Saturday to determine cause of death. At the moment, the death is being considered suspicious, the police said on the @ColumbiaPDSC twitter account.

More details will be provided as they become available.

