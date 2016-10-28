Photos: Strom Thurmond vs. Brookland-Cayce football

Brookland-Cayce receiver Mike Williams runs after the catch for a 61-yard touchdown during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce quarterback Reed Charpia passes during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce head coach Rusty Charpia directs his team during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce receiver Dominick Perry, #7, cannot come up with a hail mary to end the first half as Strom Thurmond's Mitchell Settles defends during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School
Strom Thurmond head coach Antwaun Hillary directs his team during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond players enter the field before the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce receiver Mike Williams runs after the catch for a 61-yard touchdown during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Storm Thurmond's Ty Johnson returns the opening kickoff for a big gain during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce head coach Rusty Charpia chats with receiver Dominick Perry during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce defensive lineman Tay Pringle closes in during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond head coach Antwaun Hillary directs his team during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce students cheer their team during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce students celebrate a touchdown during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond running back Mitchell Settles is brought down by Brookland-Cayce's Quinten Hook, left, and Raycron Williams during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond running back Mitchell Settles rushes during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond's running back Mitchell Settles rushes during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond quarterback Tyrece Nick scrambles during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce wide receiver Marquis McCoy scores on a touchdown reception over Strom Thurmond's Mitchell Settles during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce players enter the field before the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce running back Raahzheik Mays rushes past Strom Thurmond's AJ Valentine during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Strom Thurmond quarterback Tyrece Nick rushes past Brookland-Cayce's Travis Loadholt during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce receiver Mike Williams is lifted by his teammate Jerrell Moore after Williams' scored on a 61-yard reception during the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce running back Rasheed Taylor rushes for a 35-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Brookland-Cayce running back Rasheed Taylor celebrates with lineman Jerrell Moore after Taylor's touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the game between Strom Thurmond High School at Brookland-Cayce High School.
