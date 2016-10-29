Photo: Mayor's walk against domestic violence

A memorial was on display for domestic violence victim Aja D. Robinson during the Mayor's Walk against Domestic Violence.
Domestic violence survivor and activist Sarah Jackson shared her unique domestic violence experience as a way to empower rally goers.
Sheridan Johnson attended the walk with a painted bruise on her face to make a strong visual statement about the realities of domestic violence.
After completing their walk, walkers gathered for a group picture to show survivors, and potential victims of domestic violence that they are not alone.
Walk participants participated in a blood pumping aerobic exercise before embarking on their walk.
Richelle Copeland of the Zeta Alpha Psi Sisterhood provides information about their unity group for abuse victims to Tracey Tull during the rally held before the walk against domestic violence.
Domestic violence survivor and activist Sarah Jackson shared her unique domestic violence experience as a way to empower walk participants.
Walkers wearing matching white and purple shirts embark on the Mayor's Walk against Domestic Violence.
Walk participants took a moment for prayer to honor the lives of victims of domestic violence before the beginning of of the Mayor's Walk against Domestic Violence.
Tameika Isaac Devine of City Council introduced fellow speakers and provided information about domestic violence support groups available before the beginning of the walk.
Representative Joe Wilson made a surprise visit to the Mayor's Walk Against Domestic Violence spoke to walk participants before the walk about the importance of legislative support.
Elizabeth Gray shared her experience with domestic violence and empowered walk participants by sharing her mental and physical victories that happened after leaving her abuser before the Mayor's Walk against Domestic Violence.
Lisa Robinson of Angels for Aja speaks to walk participants about the importance of having a safety plan when dealing with domestic violence.
