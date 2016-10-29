Photos: SC marching band competition

Nine Midlands schools compete in the 2A and 4A state marching band championships at Spring Valley High School on Oct. 29. 2016. Midlands bands competing included Swansea, Gilbert, Lugoff-Elgin, White Knoll, Dutch Fork, Lexington, River Bluff, Pelion and Blythewood. Here, Lugoff-Elgin performs.
Here, band parents and marching band fans crowd Parone Stadium to watch the competition.
Here, Brandon Beck performs a solo during the show.
Here, White Knoll color guard member Eric Coleman smiles as he performs during the show.
Here, one of White Knoll's drum majors, Morgan Jeffcoat, starts off the show.
Here, White Knoll performs.
Here, Kat Collins performs with the White Knoll color guard.
Here, White Knoll's band takes the field.
Here, Kylee Weaver, right, spins and tosses a rifle during the show.
Here, White Knoll color guard member Erica Reagan readies her flags and props before and during the show.
Here, White Knoll color guard member Erica Reagan readies her flags and props before and during the show.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the beginning and end of the band's performance. Here, the Lugoff-Elgin band performs.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the beginning and end of the band's performance. Here, Lugoff-Elgin color guard member Destiny Freeman waves a colorful flag during part of the show.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the beginning and end of the band's performance. Here, 4A trophies.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the beginning of the band's performance.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the end of the band's performance.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the end of the band's performance.
Here, White Knoll's band takes the field.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin percussionist C.J. Knotts watches as more than 30 percussion instruments are carted onto the field before their show titled "The Order of X."
Here, Lugoff-Elgin's color guard dresses as medieval princesses during the band show called "The Order of X."
Here, the Lugoff-Elgin band makes its way to the field before their 6 p.m. show time. The band and color guard has 142 marching members.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin fans cheer for their band.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin Marching Pride Drum Major Simmy Singh salutes the crowd at the beginning and end of the band's performance. The Lugoff-Elgin band's show was titled "The Order of X (ten)" and the band marches 10 tubas. It's just a coincidence.
Nine Midlands schools compete in the 2A and 4A state marching band championships at Spring Valley High School on Oct. 29. 2016. Midlands bands competing included Swansea, Gilbert, Lugoff-Elgin, White Knoll, Dutch Fork, Lexington, River Bluff, Pelion and Blythewood.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin's color guard dresses as medieval princesses during the band show called "The Order of X." From left: Kara Derby, Sarah Lanaghan, Maren Mooneyham and Brianna Faile.
Here, Lugoff-Elgin's color guard dresses as medieval princesses during the band show called "The Order of X."
