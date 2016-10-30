Famously dry? No rain in sight for Columbia

Baby, it’s dry outside.
On Sunday marked 22 days since Columbia has received rain, placing the dry spell on the Top 20 consecutive driest stretches for the area, according to the Columbia office of National Weather Service.
And with no rain in the forecast until at least Thursday, Columbia could hit the Top 10 for driest stretches, said Leonard Vaughn, a hydrologist and meteorologist based in Columbia for the National Weather Service.
“We have a couple of chances to maybe get a little bit of rain, but there’s really no good chance for rain in the next 10 days,” Vaughn said. “There’s a couple of fronts coming through, but they’re probably coming through dry. We might get a few sprinkles.”
And sprinkles don’t dump enough rain to make it count, Vaughn said. The record for the most consecutive days with no rain in Columbia was set in 1961, when it didn’t rain for 40 days.
The most recent stretches were in 2013, when 24 days passed without rain and in 2010 with 30 days. The fall is typically a dry season, Vaughn said.
To top it off, it’s unseasonably warm. Temperatures are usually in the low 70s during this time of the year, Vaughn said. Instead, Columbia was set to hit a near-record high of 87 degrees on Sunday; the record is 88 degrees.
