Storm drainage in neighborhoods perplexes Lexington County

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting Pause

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina

2:26 Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer features Fort Jackson

1:40 VIDEO: A look at Will Muschamp's new South Carolina home

0:29 South Carolina student storms field after Gamecocks win, shoots video of it

1:18 South Carolina celebrates win over Tennessee

2:19 Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett recaps game winning touchdown at FSU

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:02 Game Balls: Top USC performances against Tennessee