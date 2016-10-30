Annual Blessing of the Animals event

Through a gift made possible by Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hayden West got to handle the real Richland County Sheriff’s Department police dog Arko, write a speeding ticket and use the lights and sirens in the police car. He will also be going to Disney World. (Video by Sean Rayford)
Chronic wasting disease is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy of white-tailed deer. It is referred to as the mad cow disease of deer. DNR wildlife biologist Charles Ruth talks about the disease and how it affects the South Carolina deer herd. Video by Matt Walsh, footage submitted by DNR