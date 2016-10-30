Annual Blessing of the Animals event

Lots of treats and blessings for pets at the annual Blessing of the Animals event at Trinity United Methodist Church. By Cynthia Roldán.
Local

Make-A-Wish Foundation makes local boy's wish come true

Through a gift made possible by Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hayden West got to handle the real Richland County Sheriff’s Department police dog Arko, write a speeding ticket and use the lights and sirens in the police car. He will also be going to Disney World. (Video by Sean Rayford)

Environment

Chronic wasting disease and South Carolina's deer herd

Chronic wasting disease is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy of white-tailed deer. It is referred to as the mad cow disease of deer. DNR wildlife biologist Charles Ruth talks about the disease and how it affects the South Carolina deer herd. Video by Matt Walsh, footage submitted by DNR

