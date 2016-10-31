Local

October 31, 2016 10:08 AM

1 injured in apartment fire near Rosewood Drive

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

Columbia firefighters responded to an apartment fire Monday morning that resulted in one injury.

The fire was reported at 448 Deerwood St., off of Rosewood Drive in between South Beltline Boulevard and South Kilbourne Road, around 8 a.m.

By about 9 a.m., Columbia Fire Department had knocked down the fire and was working hot spots, according to Tweets from the department.

Firefighters evacuated eight apartments due to fire and smoke.

One person had minor injuries, the department reported.

