1 injured in apartment fire near Rosewood Drive

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina Pause

0:42 Walk Out of the Darkness raises awareness for suicide prevention

1:40 VIDEO: A look at Will Muschamp's new South Carolina home

1:13 Rally draws support from racially diverse crowd at SC State House

3:07 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson proud to have consecutive wins over FSU

2:23 Will Muschamp reacts after win over Tennessee: 'What a great win'

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

0:29 South Carolina student storms field after Gamecocks win, shoots video of it

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies